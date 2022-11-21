Menu

Crime

Jury trial begins for RCMP members charged with manslaughter in shooting of Alberta man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2022 8:54 am
Clayton Crawford was killed in an officer-involved shooting in July 2018. View image in full screen
Clayton Crawford was killed in an officer-involved shooting in July 2018. Credit: Trinity Funeral Home

A jury trial is scheduled to begin today in Edmonton for two RCMP officers accused of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of a 31-year-old in northern Alberta.

Clayton Crawford died from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car after a confrontation with police on July 3, 2018.

Const. Jessica Brown and Cpl. Randy Stegner of the Whitecourt RCMP were initially charged with criminal negligence causing death, but the charges were later upgraded to manslaughter.

Read more: Alberta Mounties charged in shooting death of man in car to get jury trial

Alberta’s policing watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Teams (ASIRT), was directed to investigate the shooting on the day it happened.

Trending Now

After the officers were charged in 2020, ASIRT said the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service transferred responsibility for the case to the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General.

Brown and Stenger also face charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

