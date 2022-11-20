Menu

Environment Canada warns of continuing snow, reduced visibility for parts of Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2022 9:35 am
A man shovels a path to his house in Fort Erie, Ont., during an early winter storm that delivered high winds and large amounts of snow across southern Ontario and western New York, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A man shovels a path to his house in Fort Erie, Ont., during an early winter storm that delivered high winds and large amounts of snow across southern Ontario and western New York, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Several snow squall warnings and weather advisories remain in effect for parts of southern Ontario and Sault Ste. Marie, a day after powerful winds and snow caused issues for large sections of the province.

Environment Canada issued warnings for regions including Barrie, Peterborough, Muskoka, Grey-Bruce and Waterloo, forecasting as much as 50 cm to fall in some spots by Sunday night.

The weather agency also warned of reduced visibility due to blowing snow, with the Ontario Provincial Police’s highway safety division reporting multiple calls for collisions and vehicles in ditches due to the storms.

Read more: Environment Canada warns of hazardous roads, heavy snow for parts of Ontario

Niagara Region bore the brunt on Saturday as the squall that slammed into Buffalo, N.Y., pushed into the northern part of the area, bringing very localized but intense snowfalls.

Story continues below advertisement

The storms have also caused multiple power outages throughout the province.

As of 7 a.m., more than 1,900 Hydro One customers were without electricity.

