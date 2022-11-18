Arrest made in connection with attempted kidnapping in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Three days after a kidnapping attempt in central Edmonton was reported to them, police announced Friday that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

At about 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to an attempted kidnapping in the area of 114 Street and 107 Avenue.

Police said officers were told that an 18-year-old woman was stepping off a city bus on 107 Avenue when she was grabbed from behind by a man who then dragged her down the street.

“Bystanders successfully rescued the complainant and took her to a nearby convenience store where police were contacted,” the Edmonton Police Service said.

The next day, police released images of a suspect that were captured by a witness in an attempt to get tips about the suspect’s identity and whereabouts.

“The following day, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, police received a tip on the suspect’s whereabouts, and he was arrested without incident,” the EPS said in a news release issued Friday.

Bereket Berahenemeskel, 39, has been charged with kidnapping and assault.

“We would like to thank the citizens who intervened during the attack and prevented this woman from experiencing additional harm,” Det. Thomas Marsh said.

“Likewise, we extend our thanks to the media and the public for their assistance with sharing the suspect’s photo and providing tips, both of which ultimately led to this timely arrest.”