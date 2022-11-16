Police seek suspect after attempted kidnapping in central Edmonton

Police say they have a suspect in connection with what they described as a “brazen attempted kidnapping” in central Edmonton this week and are asking the public for tips on his identity or whereabouts.

At about 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said officers were called about a kidnapping attempt in the area of 114 Street and 107 Avenue.

“It was reported to police that an 18-year-old female… was grabbed from behind by a male suspect after stepping off an ETS bus on 107 Avenue,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release issued Wednesday night. “The male suspect proceeded to drag the young woman down the street before two witnesses ran to assist her.

“The bystanders successfully rescued the complainant and took her to a nearby convenience store where police were contacted.”

According to police, one of the witnesses used their cellphone to take photos of the suspect. The photos can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

The suspect is described as being about six-feet tall with a large build. He was wearing a grey and black plaid jacket with black pants.

Police said the suspect and victim do not know one another.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

View image in full screen Police say they have a suspect in connection with what they described as a “brazen attempted kidnapping” in central Edmonton this week and are asking the public for tips on his identity or whereabouts. Supplied by EPS