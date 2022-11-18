Peterborough mother of 3 identified as victim in Highway 7 pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

A mother of three has been identified as the pedestrian who died in a collision on Highway 7 just east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

The collision involving a tractor-trailer occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the highway near Burnham Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Peterborough County OPP on Friday afternoon identified the victim as Shanaqua Lawrence, 30, of Peterborough.

On a GoFundMe page launched Thursday, Lawrence’s sister Shianne Reynolds says the funds raised will support a “beautiful funeral service.”

“Shanaqua was a mother of three, a beloved daughter, a beautiful sister and a wonderful friend to all,” Reynolds stated. “We tragically lost her to a terrible accident way too soon in life. Shanaqua just turned 31 this year and had only begun her life journeys when she was tragically struck crossing a road by a commercial truck.

“With no fault to anyone this tragedy has and will affect many involved and we look to all the kind, wonderful people to help us raise money for her services.”

The campaign has a $15,000 fundraising goal.

“Today I mourn my sister but I will always carry her in my heart and remember her for all the days to come.”

OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage and has not spoken with police is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.