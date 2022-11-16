Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor trailer on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

A pedestrian is dead following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday evening.
According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision involving a pedestrian and a westbound tractor trailer occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Burnham Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
Police say the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at scene. No other injuries were reported in the collision.
The name of the deceased has not been released, pending next-of-kin notification, OPP stated
The highway is expected to be closed between Lancaster Road and Keene Road for several hours as OPP investigate the collision.
