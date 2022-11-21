Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Big warm up for the final week of November

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 1:49 pm
Snow slides back into the Okanagan during the day on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Snow slides back into the Okanagan during the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies kicked off the final full week of November but sunny breaks are in the forecast for the days ahead.

Mercury is expected to duck just below freezing on Tuesday morning before rebounding back above zero during the day with a few centimetres of light snow likely.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to return Wednesday with afternoon highs clambering back above freezing by a few degrees.

Mid-positive single-digit highs will stick around to finish the week under mainly cloudy conditions with the chance of some showers.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Wet weather is possible for the final weekend of the month with precipitation likely to fall as showers linger along with daytime highs just above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
SnowBC weatherRainWarm Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers