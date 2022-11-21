Okanagan weather: Big warm up for the final week of November

Send this page to someone via email

Mostly cloudy skies kicked off the final full week of November but sunny breaks are in the forecast for the days ahead.

Mercury is expected to duck just below freezing on Tuesday morning before rebounding back above zero during the day with a few centimetres of light snow likely.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to return Wednesday with afternoon highs clambering back above freezing by a few degrees.

Mid-positive single-digit highs will stick around to finish the week under mainly cloudy conditions with the chance of some showers.

Wet weather is possible for the final weekend of the month with precipitation likely to fall as showers linger along with daytime highs just above freezing.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

