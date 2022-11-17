Menu

Parts of Niagara Region could see 60 cm of snow amid squall watch in effect around Lake Erie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 5:50 pm
Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls set to hit parts of southern Ontario that could bring up to 60 centimetres of snow to some regions.
Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls set to hit parts of southern Ontario that could bring up to 60 centimetres of snow to some regions. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for significant lake-effect snow squall along areas just off Lake Erie on Thursday night, including Niagara Falls and Fort Erie.

The weather agency is alerting drivers that the snowfall could be “extremely dangerous” with the potential for 30 to 60 centimetres by Sunday morning.

Read more: Environment Canada issues snow squall alerts for parts of southern, northern Ontario

“Higher amounts are possible in the most persistent snow squalls,” meteorologists said in a statement.

“Visibilities may be reduced to near zero in heavy snow and local blowing snow.”

The snowfall could drift south of Niagara for a time before heading back to the north Friday night and into Saturday.

The highest accumulations are most likely in the Fort Erie area.

Trending Now

Both Niagara’s largest school boards alerted parents and guardians on social media that heavy snow may cause disruptions for schools.

The DSBN and the Niagara Catholic school board said decisions about school and school buses will be made by 6 a.m. Friday.

Fort Erie has gone ahead and cancelled its annual Santa Claus parade due to a recommendation from the road department.

Read more: Pediatric ICUs remain above capacity, Ontario data shows

Snowfall is expected to be unusually high in the state of New York, which prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency with forecasts calling for up to five feet in areas around Buffalo.

The protocol has even forced the NFL’s Buffalo Bills to relocate their game with the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit.

Environment Canada says the lake-effect snow is the result of Arctic air racing across the milder waters of the Great Lakes.

Temperatures over the next three days are expected to hit highs of around 2 C, while lows could drop to -4 C.

