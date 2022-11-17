Peterborough and Haliburton counties report cyberattack on software used by paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with Peterborough County and Haliburton County say a cybersecurity attack targeted software used by paramedics.

According to both counties, they received notification from software developer ESO about a cybersecurity incident on their software which captures patient data.

“This software is used by Peterborough County-City Paramedics and other paramedic services across Ontario,” Peterborough County stated on Thursday afternoon.

Both counties said the system has been voluntarily shut down as a precaution as ESO conducts a forensic investigation

Global News has reached out to ESO for more details on the incident.

ESO is a company that claims it is the largest software and data solutions provider for EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and more.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics chief Randy Mellow says while the system is important for many paramedics, it will not impact ability to respond to 911 emergency calls.

“Medical emergency calls to 911 and our front-line service are not directly impacted,” he said.

In Haliburton County, 911 is also not impacted, stated Tim Waite chief director of the Haliburton County Paramedic Service.

“There is also no evidence thus far that any confidential information has been compromised or that there is a risk to local IT systems,” the county stated.

Until further notice, patients under the care of the Haliburton County Community Paramedicine Program are asked to confirm or book their appointments by phone at 1-833-809-0440 or by email at communityparamedic@haliburtoncounty.ca