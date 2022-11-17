Festive RIDE campaign officially underway in Guelph, Wellington County

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP have officially launched their annual festive RIDE (Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

They held a ceremony to mark the launch Thursday morning outside the Wellington County Museum and Archives in Fergus, Ont.

Police forces from across Ontario will have officers out checking for drivers who may be impaired either by alcohol or drugs.

In a news release, police said 27 people have died in collisions involving alcohol or drugs in the West Region area so far in 2022.

They say that is up from 15 deaths due to impaired driving last year.

Police say they are mindful that the consumption of alcohol will not just be limited to dinner and parties this holiday season.

With the World Cup in Qatar next week, and establishments and homes hosting soccer viewing parties throughout the day, authorities warn motorists to expect an increase in police presence on roads and highways.

RIDE initiatives will go 24-hours a day, seven days a week, through until Jan. 2.