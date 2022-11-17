Menu

Traffic

Festive RIDE campaign officially underway in Guelph, Wellington County

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 4:26 pm
A Cobourg Police Service officer conducts a vehicle stop during a RIDE check. View image in full screen
A Cobourg Police Service officer conducts a vehicle stop during a RIDE check. Cobourg Police Service

Wellington County OPP have officially launched their annual festive RIDE (Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

They held a ceremony to mark the launch Thursday morning outside the Wellington County Museum and Archives in Fergus, Ont.

Police forces from across Ontario will have officers out checking for drivers who may be impaired either by alcohol or drugs.

In a news release, police said 27 people have died in collisions involving alcohol or drugs in the West Region area so far in 2022.

They say that is up from 15 deaths due to impaired driving last year.

Read more: Guelph police lay charges after woman found passed out behind wheel

Police say they are mindful that the consumption of alcohol will not just be limited to dinner and parties this holiday season.

With the World Cup in Qatar next week, and establishments and homes hosting soccer viewing parties throughout the day, authorities warn motorists to expect an increase in police presence on roads and highways.

RIDE initiatives will go 24-hours a day, seven days a week, through until Jan. 2.

