Guelph police lay charges after woman found passed out behind wheel

A Guelph woman is facing impaired driving charges after a motorist was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle, police say.

Officers were called to an area on Hyland Road and Elginfield Drive around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say witnesses told them a vehicle was seen parked at the side of the road with the engine running and a woman unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Investigators say a window was smashed in order to gain entry into the vehicle.

They say when the driver was removed, she showed signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol on her breath.

The woman was taken to hospital for an assessment.

Police conducted breath tests, which later revealed that she was four times over the legal limit for alcohol.

A 29-year-old woman had her licence suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven days.

She is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 30.