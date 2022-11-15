Menu

Crime

Guelph police lay charges after woman found passed out behind wheel

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 15, 2022 5:01 am
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph woman is facing impaired driving charges after a motorist was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle, police say.

Officers were called to an area on Hyland Road and Elginfield Drive around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say witnesses told them a vehicle was seen parked at the side of the road with the engine running and a woman unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Investigators say a window was smashed in order to gain entry into the vehicle.

They say when the driver was removed, she showed signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol on her breath.

Read more: Guelph brothers charged after 1 accused of falsely claiming to be lawyer

The woman was taken to hospital for an assessment.

Police conducted breath tests, which later revealed that she was four times over the legal limit for alcohol.

A 29-year-old woman had her licence suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven days.

She is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 30.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

