Canada

Federal government seeks $3B for Indigenous settlements

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Youth call for Assembly of First Nation’s ‘political squabbling’ to stop'
Youth call for Assembly of First Nation’s ‘political squabbling’ to stop
WATCH: Youth call for Assembly of First Nation's ‘political squabbling' to stop – Jul 6, 2022

The federal government is asking Parliament to set aside $3 billion in anticipation of several out-of-court settlements with Indigenous people.

The government is also seeking $1.5 billion to help provinces and territories pay for disaster relief and recovery efforts.

The requests are detailed in a supplementary spending plan tabled in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Read more: $40B First Nations child welfare settlement doesn’t satisfy order, tribunal says

The tabling of such plans is a regular feature in the parliamentary calendar and is designed to respond to new and emerging government priorities.

Trending Now

The government says it wants Parliament to approve an additional $20.8 billion in total spending, much of which is designed to address promises laid out in April’s federal budget.

Story continues below advertisement

That would represent a five per cent increase, bringing total planned spending for the fiscal year ending in March to around $433 billion.

