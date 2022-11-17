Menu

Sports

Storm send Pastujov to Sting for Namestnikov, draft picks

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 17, 2022 2:30 pm

The Guelph Storm and the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League have made a trade.

The Storm are sending forward Sasha Pastujov to the Sting in exchange for forward Max Namestnikov, Kitchener’s second-round draft pick in 2023, Niagara’s 2024 third-round pick, Sarnia’s fifth-round pick in 2025 and a fifth-round pick from Barrie in 2026.

The 18-year-old Pastujov, a third-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2021, spent parts of two seasons in Guelph accumulating 45 goals and 95 points in 79 games.

He had 11 goals and 19 points in 14 games this season.

Read more: Guelph Storm name Cooper Walker as their new captain

Namestnikov was a first-round selection (third overall) by Sarnia in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

He scored 20 goals and 47 points in parts of two seasons with the Sting.

The Storm’s next game is Friday night when they host the Niagara Ice Dogs at Sleeman Centre.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. and you can catch all the action on 1460 CJOY.

