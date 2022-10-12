Guelph Storm name Cooper Walker as their new captain

See more sharing options

The Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League have announced their new captain.

Twenty-year-old centre Cooper Walker has been named the 31st captain in franchise history.

Walker is in his fourth season with the Storm, where he has recorded 18 goals and 28 assists for 46 points in 117 games.

In a news release, Walker says it is truly an honour to be named captain of the Storm.

The Cambridge, Ont. native says they have an awesome group of guys this year and he is excited for what this season holds.

Walker recently spent time with the Calgary Flames training camp last month.

The Storm also announced that forwards Ben McFarlane, Danny Zhilkin and Braeden Bowman will all be assistant captains this season.

The next game for the Storm is this Friday night at home against the Saginaw Spirit.

Catch the action on Magic 106 (106.1 FM); the broadcast starts at 7:15 p.m.