Scott Walker steps down as Guelph Storm head coach due to health issues

Just two games into the Ontario Hockey League season, there is a change behind the bench of the Guelph Storm.

The OHL club announced on Tuesday that co-owner, team president and head coach Scott Walker is stepping away from his coaching duties to address health concerns.

The team said in a news release that associate coach Chad Wiseman will take over as head coach effective immediately.

No further details about Walker’s condition were provided, but the team said his issues began during the 2021-22 season while a member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff.

Walker returned for a second stint as head coach of the Storm this past off-season.

The team says Walker will remain as president and will continue to be involved in the club’s day-to-day operations as his health allows.

Wiseman has been with the Storm since the 2018-19 season, when he helped guide the club to an OHL championship.

He says he is excited for the opportunity to lead the group and continue to help develop and prepare players for the next level.

The Storm opened the season with an overtime loss to Hamilton last Friday and a regulation loss to Saginaw on Saturday.

They will host the Flint Firebirds at Sleeman Centre Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff.

You can listen to the game on Magic 106 beginning with the pregame show at 7:15 p.m.