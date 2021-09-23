Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph Storm name Scott Walker president of hockey operations

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 10:40 am

The Guelph Storm have named former head coach and co-owner Scott Walker as the team’s president of hockey operations.

The news comes less than a week after the Ontario Hockey League announced that Walker and three partners sold the franchise to a pair of Toronto businessmen.

Read more: ‘It’s been a real privilege’ — Guelph Storm ownership sells team to Toronto businessmen

“I’m very excited to continue with the organization and to have the opportunity to work with the new ownership group and help build another championship team,” Walker said in a statement.

The Storm said Walker will be in charge of the hockey staff. He’s recently served as special assistant to the general manager with the Arizona Coyotes and before that, the Cambridge native spent four seasons with the Vancouver Canucks as director of player development.

Story continues below advertisement

Walker began his time with the Guelph Storm in December 2010, being named as head coach.

Over five seasons, he attained a record of 164-94-14, won an OHL Championship in 2014 and then led the Storm to the Memorial Cup finals later that year.

After earning a gold medal at the 2014 World Junior Hockey Championships as an assistant coach with Canada, Walker stepped down as Storm bench boss.

His son Cooper currently plays with Storm.

Click to play video: 'OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice' OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice
OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice – Jun 16, 2021

“We are thrilled to have Scott continue with the club in his new role and we have great confidence in him and his abilities to lead the Storm today and into the future. This is an exciting time for the Guelph Storm and we are proud to be part of it all,” stated new Guelph Storm co-owner Joel Feldberg.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘The kids are going to play’ — Guelph Storm head coach says young players will get opportunity

The Storm open their 2021-22 regular season in Kitchener on Oct. 8 before hosting the Rangers in their home opener at the Sleeman Centre the next night.

All games during the regular season and playoffs can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagOHL tagGuelph News tagGuelph Storm tagOntario Hockey League tagScott Walker tagOhl news tagGuelph Storm news tagScott Walker Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers