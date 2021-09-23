Guelph Storm name Scott Walker president of hockey operations

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have named former head coach and co-owner Scott Walker as the team’s president of hockey operations.

The news comes less than a week after the Ontario Hockey League announced that Walker and three partners sold the franchise to a pair of Toronto businessmen.

“I’m very excited to continue with the organization and to have the opportunity to work with the new ownership group and help build another championship team,” Walker said in a statement.

The Storm said Walker will be in charge of the hockey staff. He’s recently served as special assistant to the general manager with the Arizona Coyotes and before that, the Cambridge native spent four seasons with the Vancouver Canucks as director of player development.

Story continues below advertisement

Walker began his time with the Guelph Storm in December 2010, being named as head coach.

Over five seasons, he attained a record of 164-94-14, won an OHL Championship in 2014 and then led the Storm to the Memorial Cup finals later that year.

After earning a gold medal at the 2014 World Junior Hockey Championships as an assistant coach with Canada, Walker stepped down as Storm bench boss.

His son Cooper currently plays with Storm.

4:12 OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice OHL’s first female draft pick talks breaking barriers on the ice – Jun 16, 2021

“We are thrilled to have Scott continue with the club in his new role and we have great confidence in him and his abilities to lead the Storm today and into the future. This is an exciting time for the Guelph Storm and we are proud to be part of it all,” stated new Guelph Storm co-owner Joel Feldberg.

Story continues below advertisement

The Storm open their 2021-22 regular season in Kitchener on Oct. 8 before hosting the Rangers in their home opener at the Sleeman Centre the next night.

All games during the regular season and playoffs can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott.

The Storm announced today that Scott Walker has been named President of Hockey Operations for the hockey club effective immediately. Details👉 https://t.co/CFkYMWO4xQ pic.twitter.com/HkwH2Ke7lr — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) September 22, 2021