1 arrested after owner confronts man entering vehicles: Peterborough County OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces charges related to vehicles being entered early Thursday in Douro-Dummer Township, east of Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to reports of a person entering vehicles on Gifford Drive in Douro-Dummer Township, just east of city’s boundary.

OPP say the suspect fled when confronted by the owner of one of the vehicles that had been entered.

“The owner followed the suspect and provided location updates to the Provincial Communication Centre,” OPP stated. “Officers arrested the suspect in Peterborough.”

Russell Farthing, 42, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and one count each of assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in court in Peterborough later Thursday.