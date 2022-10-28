Menu

Crime

2 arrested in string of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 12:43 pm
Peterborough police arrested two following a string of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested two following a string of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins. Getty Images file

Two people have been arrested following a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins in Peterborough.

The ongoing investigation by the Peterborough Police Service’s street crime/high risk unit probed a number of thefts of motor vehicles, mischief/damage to vehicles, and theft from vehicles over the past several weeks.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate string of vehicle break-ins

The two arrests occurred on Wednesday afternoon when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Tuesday. Officers followed the vehicle to a parking lot in the area of Hunter Street West and Rubidge Street where two occupants were then arrested.

Police determined the individuals were connected to a vehicle reported stolen on Oct. 9 along with four online reports between Oct. 24-26 claiming mischief and theft from vehicles.

A 37-year-old Peterborough man and a 34-year-old Peterborough woman were each charged with

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Fraudulent use of a credit card

The man was additionally charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000.

Both accused were held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

