2 arrested in string of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Peterborough: police

Two people have been arrested following a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins in Peterborough.
The ongoing investigation by the Peterborough Police Service’s street crime/high risk unit probed a number of thefts of motor vehicles, mischief/damage to vehicles, and theft from vehicles over the past several weeks.
Read more: Peterborough police investigate string of vehicle break-ins
The two arrests occurred on Wednesday afternoon when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Tuesday. Officers followed the vehicle to a parking lot in the area of Hunter Street West and Rubidge Street where two occupants were then arrested.
Police determined the individuals were connected to a vehicle reported stolen on Oct. 9 along with four online reports between Oct. 24-26 claiming mischief and theft from vehicles.
A 37-year-old Peterborough man and a 34-year-old Peterborough woman were each charged with
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Fraudulent use of a credit card
The man was additionally charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000.
Both accused were held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.
Comments