2 arrested in string of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Peterborough: police

Two people have been arrested following a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins in Peterborough.

The ongoing investigation by the Peterborough Police Service’s street crime/high risk unit probed a number of thefts of motor vehicles, mischief/damage to vehicles, and theft from vehicles over the past several weeks.

The two arrests occurred on Wednesday afternoon when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Tuesday. Officers followed the vehicle to a parking lot in the area of Hunter Street West and Rubidge Street where two occupants were then arrested.

Police determined the individuals were connected to a vehicle reported stolen on Oct. 9 along with four online reports between Oct. 24-26 claiming mischief and theft from vehicles.

A 37-year-old Peterborough man and a 34-year-old Peterborough woman were each charged with

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Theft of a motor vehicle

Fraudulent use of a credit card

The man was additionally charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000.

Both accused were held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.