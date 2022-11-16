Montreal conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin on paying tribute to Ukraine amid his five Grammy nods

Send this page to someone via email

Yannick Nézet-Séguin says while he can’t choose a favourite among his five Grammy nominations this year, his tribute to Ukraine carries a certain importance to him.

The Montreal conductor says he hopes being nominated in the best classical compendium category for A Concert For Ukraine serves as a reminder of the ongoing war and its innocent victims, in particular “artists who suffered and are still suffering.”

The benefit concert was recorded earlier this year with the orchestra and chorus of the Metropolitan Opera of New York.

The album is one of five Grammy nominations Nézet-Séguin picked up in four classical categories, in one instance competing against himself with different projects.

He’s also in the running for best choral performance for conducting Verdi: Requiem, a tribute to the victims of Sept. 11 put on by the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and best classical solo vocal album as a pianist on Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene, a collaborative project with American soprano Renée Fleming themed around climate change.

Nézet-Séguin won his first Grammy trophy at the most recent ceremony earlier this year.

He says receiving the award gave him assurance that he should continue exploring less conventional ideas in his work.

“I take these Grammys as encouragement,” he said.

“That people are supporting this vision, that we have to break the boundaries of what opera is normally.”

The 65th Grammy Awards will hosted by Trevor Noah and broadcast Feb. 5 on Citytv and CBS. Nézet-Séguin’s categories are set to be handed out in a pre-broadcast ceremony streamed on Grammy.com