Montreal composer Yannick Nézet-Séguin among top Canadian Grammy nominees

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 4:29 pm
Conductor of L'Orchestre Metropolitian Yannick Nezet-Seguin gets ready for an outdoor concert in Montreal, Quebec, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Conductor of L'Orchestre Metropolitian Yannick Nezet-Seguin gets ready for an outdoor concert in Montreal, Quebec, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Classical composer Yannick Nézet-Séguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.

The Montreal native picked up five nominations across four classical music categories, which put him neck-and-neck with Serban Ghenea, who is up for record of the year for his mixing work on Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous.

Ghenea was born in Romania before he moved to Canada as a youngster, going on to build his name in the music industry where he’s scored 19 Grammy wins over his career.

Read more: 2023 Grammy Awards nominations: See the list of music contenders

Other big nominees this year included Toronto producer Boi-1da who trailed closely behind with four nominations, including two in the album of the year category for Beyonce’s Renaissance and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Toronto rapper Drake has three nods, even though he’s famously boycotted the Grammys in recent years by not submitting his work. He was named for his contributions to other artists’ projects.

Among the Canadians with single nominations are Arcade Fire for best alternative music album, DJ and producer Kaytranada for dance/electronic recording, Michael Buble for best traditional pop vocal album and Bryan Adams for rock performance.

The 65th Grammy Awards will hosted by Trevor Noah and broadcast Feb. 5 on Citytv and CBS.

MusicDrakeCanadian MusicGrammysGrammy AwardsMichael BubleArcade FireClassical MusicMontreal musicgrammy nomineesKaytranadaYannick Nézet-SéguinBoi-1da65th Grammy AwardsCanadian classical musicGrammys 2023
© 2022 The Canadian Press

