Classical Music
July 13 2021 7:55pm
00:44

Maestro Kent Nagano to make return to the Montreal Symphony Orchestra with live performance

Classical music fans are in for a treat on July 16 as OSM Conductor Emeritus Kent Nagano returns to perform before a live audience at the Festival de Lanaudière in Joliette.

