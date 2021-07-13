Menu

Canada

Maestro Kent Nagano to make return to the OSM with live performance

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 7:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Maestro Kent Nagano to make return to the Montreal Symphony Orchestra with live performance' Maestro Kent Nagano to make return to the Montreal Symphony Orchestra with live performance
WATCH: Classical music fans are in for a treat on July 16 as OSM Conductor Emeritus Kent Nagano returns to perform before a live audience at the Festival de Lanaudière in Joliette.

Classical music lovers will be in an upbeat mood on July 16th as Maestro Kent Nagano makes a return to lead the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM) to perform at the Festival de Lanaudière classical music festival in Joliette.

The Conductor Emeritus of the OSM hasn’t performed before a live audience since February, 2020.

For the event, the OSM will perform Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, featuring soprano Hélène Guilmette. There will also be a performance of Claude Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune.

The return of Maestro Nagano was arranged only a few weeks ago as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, but the former music director of the OSM is thrilled to be back.

“I think it’s going to be a feeling of festivity, a feeling of celebration and above all the joy of sharing music together,” Maestro Nagano told Global News.

Read more: Maestro Kent Nagano named Conductor Emeritus by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra

Nagano has performed with OSM during the pandemic but not in front of a live audience.

“Music is one of the most special forms of communication. It’s not based on words. It’s really based on feeling. It’s based on passion,” he said.

Read more: Rafael Payare to be become Montreal Symphony Orchestra’s new music director

The concert on July 16th will be performed at the Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay, where 831 people are allowed to attend.

Organizers expect the concert to be sold out.  Only a few tickets remain.

As part of his role under the title of Conductor Emeritus, Maestro Nagano is committed to performing more concerts with the OSM at future dates.

Click to play video: 'Former music director of the Montreal symphony orchestra gets awarded special title' Former music director of the Montreal symphony orchestra gets awarded special title
Former music director of the Montreal symphony orchestra gets awarded special title – Feb 25, 2021
Concert tagClassical Music tagOSM tagKent Nagano tagFestival de Lanaudiere tagOrchestre symphonique de Montreal tagGustav Mahler tagoutdoor performance tag

