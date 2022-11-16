Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former CBSA head, transport officials to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 6:51 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP felt ‘pressure’ internally to end Ottawa convoy protest, but not from politicians: Lucki'
RCMP felt ‘pressure’ internally to end Ottawa convoy protest, but not from politicians: Lucki
WATCH: RCMP felt 'pressure' internally to end Ottawa convoy protest, but not from politicians: Lucki

Day 24 of the Public Order Emergency Commission will hear from the former head of the Canada Border Services Agency and senior Transport Canada officials.

The public inquiry is investigating the federal government’s first-ever use of the Emergencies Act in mid-February after nearly three weeks of protests against COVID-19 restrictions that had gridlocked downtown Ottawa and inspired border blockades elsewhere.

Read more: RCMP warned of ‘potential for violence’ from extremists amid convoy: memo

The act, which came into law in 1988, allowed the government to provide police with extraordinary powers to resolve an emergency situation, and required that a public inquiry be stood up to investigate the decision.

Trending Now

The legislation says a public order emergency is one that comes from a “serious threat to the security of Canada, as defined by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act.”

Story continues below advertisement

John Ossowski, the former head of the CBSA, and two Transport Canada officials are expected to testify Wednesday.

Hearings in the public inquiry began in mid-October and are expected to conclude at the end of next week, with a final report due to Parliament in February.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Former public safety official raised concerns measure could incite violence'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Former public safety official raised concerns measure could incite violence

 

Freedom ConvoyTransport CanadaCanada Border Services AgencyEmergencies Actfreedom convoy 2022Emergencies Act inquiryconvoy to Ottawafreedom convoy protestsPublic Order Emergency Commission
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers