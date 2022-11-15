Menu

Canada

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 6:46 am
Emergencies Act inquiry: Former public safety official raised concerns measure could incite violence
Emergencies Act inquiry: Former public safety official raised concerns measure could incite violence
Emergencies Act inquiry: Former public safety official raised concerns measure could incite violence

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is expected to testify Tuesday morning at the public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act last winter.

Ottawa invoked the act for the first time in mid-February after nearly three weeks of protests against COVID-19 restrictions that had gridlocked downtown Ottawa and inspired border blockades elsewhere.

Read more: ‘Freedom Convoy’ did not pose security threat under CSIS Act: director

The act, which came into law in 1988, allowed the government to provide police with extraordinary powers to resolve an emergency situation, and required that a public inquiry be stood up to investigate the decision.

Emails tabled as evidence at the Public Order Emergency Commission had suggested that before the emergency declaration, Lucki felt not “all available tools” had been exhausted in the police response to the protests.

Lucki is expected to begin testifying alongside deputy commissioner for federal policing Mike Duheme in the morning, and Curtis Zablocki, the RCMP’s deputy commissioner in charge of Alberta, is next on the witness list.

Hearings in the public inquiry began in mid-October and are expected to conclude at the end of next week, with a final report due to Parliament in February.

Emergencies Act was a 'measure of last resort," says Trudeau
Emergencies Act was a ‘measure of last resort,” says Trudeau
RCMPfreedom convoy 2022Emergencies ActBrenda LuckiEmergencies Act inquiryconvoy to Ottawafreedom convoy protestsPublic Order Emergency CommissionRCMP head Brenda Lucki
© 2022 The Canadian Press

