Okanagan Sun celebrate a perfect season with undefeated record, national championship

Send this page to someone via email

After an undefeated record and a national championship, the Okanagan Sun returned home to celebrate something 22 years in the making.

Players and staff of the 2022 Okanagan Sun gathered one last time at the Apple Bowl to commemorate a season unlike any other.

“It shouldn’t have happened but it’s been storybook and it’s been amazing. We knew it since probably March that we were going to do this and just finally completed the job,” said defensive back Garrett Cape.

1:24 Okanagan Sun finish season undefeated, win national championship

The Sun put their perfect record on the line when they played another undefeated team the Regina Thunder in the Canadian Bowl. The team claimed the national trophy after trailing 15-0.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a phenomenal third and fourth quarter by our defence and our offence put up two quick touchdowns. We were able to ride the momentum all the way through and end it off with a win,” said head coach Travis Miller.

“It’s hard to put it into words but I can say it was one of the greatest experiences of my coaching career at this point.”

The team was at the Apple Bowl on Tuesday night, clearing out lockers and reminiscing on the season — one that veteran players say brought them together for more than football.

“We’re able to overcome some adversity this year in a couple of our games. It’s because we’re just friends, not just teammates,” said wide receiver Michael O’Shea. “You know, like family. As cliché as that sounds, it is true It is very special to celebrate with these guys.”

2:04 Local junior football team makes it to Provincials

Players and staff also signed jerseys, helmets and footballs to memorialize a historic season. They also marked their names down on a wall reserved for national trophy winners.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have three walls that are allocated, originally two walls, that were allocated to national championship players,” Miller said.

“Now we have our third wall which has never been signed before and those guys are getting the opportunity to sign that wall now, which is pretty awesome.”