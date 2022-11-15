Medical episode leads to collision on Toronto DVP off ramp, officials say

See more sharing options

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering a medical episode on Toronto’s roads, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway’s Don Mills off-ramp at around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they believed one person had a “medical situation” that led to a collision.

They were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of the medical episode, not the collision, paramedics said.

COLLISION:

DVP + Don Mills Rd

6:25pm

– In the S/B lanes on the Don Mills off ramp

– Unknown injuries

– Police are on scene

ROAD CLOSURE: O'Connor /Don Mills, DVP/Don Mills @TTCnotices#GO2229991

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 16, 2022