Medical episode leads to collision on Toronto DVP off ramp, officials say

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering a medical episode on Toronto’s roads, officials say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway’s Don Mills off-ramp at around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they believed one person had a “medical situation” that led to a collision.
They were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of the medical episode, not the collision, paramedics said.
