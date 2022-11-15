Menu

Traffic

Medical episode leads to collision on Toronto DVP off ramp, officials say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 7:31 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering a medical episode on Toronto’s roads, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway’s Don Mills off-ramp at around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Police appealing for witnesses after fatal collision in King Township

Toronto paramedics told Global News they believed one person had a “medical situation” that led to a collision.

They were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of the medical episode, not the collision, paramedics said.

