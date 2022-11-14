Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police appealing for witnesses after fatal collision in King Township

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 1:20 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in King Township.

York Regional Police said on Friday at around 3:35 p.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of 8th Concession Road, north of 16th Side Road.

Read more: Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

Officers said a white Nissan Murano drove off the roadway and collided with a fence and “several trees.”

Trending Now

Police said the driver — a 20-year-old man from Newmarket — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
Fatal CollisionYRPSingle-Vehicle CollisionKing Township8th Concession Road16th side roadfatal collision king township
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers