Police appealing for witnesses after fatal collision in King Township

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in King Township.

York Regional Police said on Friday at around 3:35 p.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of 8th Concession Road, north of 16th Side Road.

Officers said a white Nissan Murano drove off the roadway and collided with a fence and “several trees.”

Police said the driver — a 20-year-old man from Newmarket — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.