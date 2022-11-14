Police appealing for witnesses after fatal collision in King Township

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in King Township.
York Regional Police said on Friday at around 3:35 p.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of 8th Concession Road, north of 16th Side Road.
Officers said a white Nissan Murano drove off the roadway and collided with a fence and “several trees.”
Police said the driver — a 20-year-old man from Newmarket — was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
