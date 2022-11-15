Menu

Politics

Manitoba byelection scheduled to fill seat of former Tory cabinet minister

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 6:34 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has called a byelection for the Kirkfield Park riding in west Winnipeg Dec. 13. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has called a byelection for the Kirkfield Park riding in west Winnipeg Dec. 13. Gage Fletcher, Global News

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has called a byelection for Dec. 13.

Voters go to the polls in the Kirkfield Park constituency in Winnipeg, which has been vacant since the June resignation of former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Scott Fielding.

Read more: Former Manitoba finance minister Fielding quits politics Monday

The seat has most often been won by the Tories, although the New Democrats won it in 2007 and 2011.

Former Manitoba finance minister Fielding quitting politics

This time around, the Tories are running former Winnipeg city councillor Kevin Klein, while the New Democrats are running Logan Oxenham, a correctional officer.

Read more: Manitobans should make voices heard on electoral boundaries, commission chair says

The Liberals have nominated Rhonda Nichol, a longtime nurse, and the Green Party candidate is Dennis Bayomi, a retired data management analyst.

This is the last scheduled byelection before the provincial election set for Oct. 3, 2023.

Voter apathy likely to blame for dismal Winnipeg turnout, prof says
© 2022 The Canadian Press

