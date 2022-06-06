Former Manitoba finance minister Fielding quits politics Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Manitoba cabinet minister Scott Fielding has resigned.

The province announced Monday that the Kirkfield Park MLA and former Manitoba finance minister is stepping away from politics to work in the private sector.

Fielding was serving as natural resources and northern development minister at the time of his resignation, as well as the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.

In a statement Monday, Fielding called it “an honour and a privilege” to serve as cabinet minister in the provincial government, citing balancing the budget and helping to manage the economy during a turbulent time as high points of his tenure.

After 15 years of public service at both the provincial & municipal level of government, I’ve made the decision to not seek re-election & retire from politics. I have tendered my resignation from cabinet w/Premier Stefanson & will be stepping down as MLA within the next 2 weeks. — Scott Fielding (@MinFielding) June 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba politician loses assignment after supporting leadership candidate

“My time in politics has been incredibly rewarding, but after 15 years as both a provincial cabinet minister and city councillor, it is time to take on a new challenge and opportunity,” said Fielding.

“I want to thank my family for their unwavering support during my time in office and the residents of Kirkfield Park and St. James for entrusting me as your representative to serve and help improve our city and province.”

Premier Heather Stefanson said Fielding’s resignation will come into effect at the end of the day Monday, and his portfolios will be taken over by Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere on an interim basis.

Thank you @MinFielding for your service as a member of our cabinet and your dedication to improving the lives of all Manitobans. Wishing you and your family all the best in your new chapter! #mbpoli https://t.co/YDpTuOCgWz — Heather Stefanson 🇺🇦 (@HStefansonMB) June 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Fielding had served as an MLA since 2016, following a stint from 2006 to 2014 as city councillor for St. James-Brooklands.

0:51 Manitoba premier calls shuffle of finance minister to natural resources ‘really exciting’ Manitoba premier calls shuffle of finance minister to natural resources ‘really exciting’ – Jan 18, 2022