Crime

Heavy police presence at Jackson Park in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 4:47 pm
Peterborough police converged on Jackson Park on Nov. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police converged on Jackson Park on Nov. 15, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police were asking the public to avoid Jackson Park late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a number of police cruisers converged on the park in the city’s north end. A Peterborough County-City Paramedics ambulance was also on the scene along the trail.

Police have not commented on their presence at the park. In a tweet, the service asked the public to avoid the area for an ongoing investigation.

Global News also received the same message when requesting more details.

An ambulance is seen on the Jackson Park trail in Peterborough on Nov. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
An ambulance is seen on the Jackson Park trail in Peterborough on Nov. 15, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The Jackson Creek trail system, which goes through the park, was closed to the public after Thanksgiving to begin upgrades.

At 4:48 p.m., police said the incident is clear. No details were provided.

More to come…

