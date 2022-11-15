Heavy police presence at Jackson Park in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police were asking the public to avoid Jackson Park late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a number of police cruisers converged on the park in the city’s north end. A Peterborough County-City Paramedics ambulance was also on the scene along the trail.

Please avoid Jackson Park as there is an ongoing police investigation. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) November 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not commented on their presence at the park. In a tweet, the service asked the public to avoid the area for an ongoing investigation.

Global News also received the same message when requesting more details.

View image in full screen An ambulance is seen on the Jackson Park trail in Peterborough on Nov. 15, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The Jackson Creek trail system, which goes through the park, was closed to the public after Thanksgiving to begin upgrades.

At 4:48 p.m., police said the incident is clear. No details were provided.

More to come…