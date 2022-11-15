Calgary police charge three in relation to 300 stolen cemetery plaques

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged in relation to the theft of hundreds of bronze plaques from a cemetery in northwest Calgary in August.

Police said that sometime between Aug. 18-23, 300 bronze memorial plaques were removed from the Queen’s Park Cemetery at 3219 Fourth Street N.W. An undisclosed number of bronze flower vases were also stolen.

Family members attending the cemetery told staff of the missing plaques, who went on to report the thefts to the police.

In a news release on Monday, police said they charged three people in relation to the incident.

AJ Trodhie Irlandez, 40, Matthew Keith Woodford, 36, and Dawn Louise Smith, 46, all of Calgary, have been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Irlandez and Smith were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Woodford did not appear in court on Nov. 7 and is now wanted on warrants, police said.

–With files from Adam Toy, Global News