Up to 10cm possible in Toronto area with 1st ‘significant’ snowfall of the season

Up to 10 cm of snow is possible in parts of the Greater Toronto Area with the region expected to see its first “significant” snowfall of the season, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory covering much of the GTA Tuesday, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, and southern Durham Region.

A low pressure system will move through the region overnight, bringing snow for much of southern Ontario, the advisory said.

“For today, cold air is combining with easterly winds to enhance snowfall across the GTA,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell added.

“Water temperatures are warmer than average for this time of year, so extra moisture is being picked up over Lake Ontario. This will continue tonight when the actual low pressure area moves through.”

Farnell said because the lake is mild, areas near the water will see a rain/snow mix which will limit accumulation there to a few centimetres.

“For areas further away from the lake and up in elevation, a widespread 5 to 10 cm of wet snow is likely,” he said.

New: Winter weather travel advisory issued for most of the GTA. Enhanced snowfall from easterly winds through tonight could bring up to 10cm of wet snow for some. #ONStorm https://t.co/5W7jYqHVmi pic.twitter.com/ZmPEUXT0Y1 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 15, 2022

“Through today, the snow will mostly stick to elevated and grassy surfaces, but tonight roadways will become slick as the temperature drops slightly.

“Everything wraps up early Wednesday morning, but it could still be a very slow morning commute in some areas.”

Farnell said even colder air will move in later in the week and there could be “significant” lake effect snow in the typical lake belt regions.

He said that will likely last through the weekend, bringing 30 to 60 cm in some places.

“My recommendation is to make that appointment to switch over to winter tires if you haven’t done so already,” Farnell said.

Farnell and Environment Canada both advised drivers to prepare for deteriorating travel conditions.