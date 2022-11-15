Winter weather on the way as Montreal prepares for first snowfall of season

Send this page to someone via email

It may have been a warm fall, but a dose of winter weather is on the way for southern Quebec.

Temperatures took a dip over the weekend and now Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a first snow mid week for Montreal and the surrounding regions.

“Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected over these areas from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening,” the public weather agency wrote.

Meanwhile, other areas are in for more of a winter wonderland. Quebec City could see up to 15 centimetres of snow while the Eastern Townships could get a whopping 25 centimetres as the weather intensifies in the afternoon.

Environment Canada advises motorists to adapt their driving to the changing road conditions, saying there could be “significant impacts on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

The first snow is on the way before the province’s winter tire deadline. Cars must be equipped with them from Dec. 1 to March 15 in Quebec. Drivers caught without them could face fines of up to $300.