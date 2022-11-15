Star-studded names on short list for new street in Central Ontario village development

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Reynolds and Gordon Downey are some of the famous Canadian names on the short list for a street in a new development south of Barrie, and residents have the chance to weigh in.

RealAlt Investments is asking Canadians to weigh in on the naming honours for a central street in a new 800-home community in Dundalk, Ont.

The company has surveyed 1,000 people to find out who Canadians believe is “street-naming worthy” and is allowing people to vote on the finalists.

Those on the short list are Canadian-born actors Reynolds and Sandra Oh, beloved musician Downey, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, late Toronto mayor Rob Ford and former member of Parliament Agnes Macphail.

Story continues below advertisement

“Actor and marketing magnate Ryan Reynolds currently has a significant lead, but we want to give Canadians a chance to ponder who they really think really deserves a street-naming honour that could last for 100 years or longer,” said Brian Dorr, president and CEO of RealAlt Investments.

“We will submit the final choice to name the street based on one of the top-voted finalists on our site.”

View image in full screen Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘6 Underground at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision – Charles Sykes. CS

View image in full screen Gord Downey and The Tragically Hip play songs from their new album ‘Now For Plan A’ at Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., in Kensington Market in Toronto. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images).

According to the survey, over 31.9 per cent of people voted for Ryan Reynolds Run, followed by Gordon Downey Way at 22.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the famous Canadians on the short list may be lesser known is Macphail, the first woman elected to the House of Commons, who was born in Proton Township, where the new Dundalk development is located.

Canadians can vote for their favourite name or submit a new suggestion until Nov. 25 on the company’s website.

The winning street name will be announced on Monday, Nov. 28.