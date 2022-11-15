Coat donation drop-offs for homeless set up in Montreal’s East end

Send this page to someone via email

As Montrealers don their winter coats ahead of the first snowfall of the season, a new initiative looks to help keep the less fortunate warm this winter.

Called the ‘Walls of Kindness,’ two winter jacket drop-off points have been established in Montreal’s East end.

The initiative is the first of its kind in Montreal spearheaded by the charity Renaissance Montreal and in partnership with the Old Brewery Mission, which is a resource for the homeless in Quebec.

Walls lined with hooks are located on the corners of Sainte-Catherine and Bourbonnière streets and Iberville and Masson.

For the next two weeks, donated coats will be collected from the hooks and distributed at the Old Brewery Mission in December.

Organizers say the simplicity of the project makes it easy for people to donate.

“This is a fun way of doing it. It’s easy to walk by there and see the hooks,” Renaissance spokesperson Marie-Claude Masson said.

“People may have something in their closet that they’re not wearing and they can come when they want.”

Collection of the coats will happen twice a day, according to Masson, starting from Nov. 14 to 27.

Organizers have high hopes the project has the potential to collect close to 1,000 jackets.

“If we get a couple hundred coats, we will be very very happy. But the more the merrier, we are just going to help more people,” Masson said.

It was first started in the Middle East and is now seen around the world. CEO for the Old Brewery Mission, James Hughes, says the project shines a positive light on the growing issue of homelessness and ways to help.

“These public permanent installations are just amazing ways to say, ‘this is an important cause. Homelessness is going up and this a great way to help,'” Hughes said.

The collection couldn’t come at a better time, Hughes said, with the first snowfall in the forecast and the mercury dropping, the need for gently-used winter gear is high.

“The timing is perfect. It’s cold today. It’s going to be a cold Canadian winter for the next few months. Everybody has to stay warm,” Hughes said.

“A good winter coat makes the difference in surviving the winter.”

While coats are the main goal of the project, Hughes highlights the fact that all winter gear, including tuques, scarves, gloves and boots, are also in demand.

“Just think of what you need for winter. Obviously, all of our fellow Montrealers who are living in situations of homelessness need it as well.”