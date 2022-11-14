Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Did you literally drop a lot of cash at the Coquitlam IKEA? The RCMP has it

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 10:31 pm
An IKEA sign is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. View image in full screen
An IKEA sign is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

When you hear someone dropped a lot of cash at IKEA, it’s usually not meant to be taken literally.

But that’s exactly what happened last month at the Swedish retailer’s Coquitlam, B.C., store, where Mounties say someone actually did drop a “large amount of cash” that was, fortunately, spotted by an employee.

Read more: ‘Upstanding citizen’ turns in large sum of cash found in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

The money was found on Sept. 11, but police say they believe it was dropped “sometime in early September.”

Trending Now

“The finder demonstrated genuine integrity by turning the money over to the police in the hopes that it could be returned to its rightful owners,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a media release.

“Coquitlam RCMP would like to remind the public to report lost large sums of money to the Police to increase the chances of having the money returned.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nanaimo RCMP looking to reunite ‘large sum’ of cash with rightful owner

To claim the cash, the rightful owner will need to tell police the denominations of bills, and how they were stored.

If you think the money is yours, contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

moneyCoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPIKEALost cashfound cashMoney foundcoquitlam ikeamoney found at ikea
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers