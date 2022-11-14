Did you literally drop a lot of cash at the Coquitlam IKEA? The RCMP has it

Send this page to someone via email

When you hear someone dropped a lot of cash at IKEA, it’s usually not meant to be taken literally.

But that’s exactly what happened last month at the Swedish retailer’s Coquitlam, B.C., store, where Mounties say someone actually did drop a “large amount of cash” that was, fortunately, spotted by an employee.

The money was found on Sept. 11, but police say they believe it was dropped “sometime in early September.”

“The finder demonstrated genuine integrity by turning the money over to the police in the hopes that it could be returned to its rightful owners,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a media release.

“Coquitlam RCMP would like to remind the public to report lost large sums of money to the Police to increase the chances of having the money returned.”

To claim the cash, the rightful owner will need to tell police the denominations of bills, and how they were stored.

If you think the money is yours, contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.