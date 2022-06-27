Menu

Crime

Nanaimo RCMP looking to reunite ‘large sum’ of cash with rightful owner

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 7:52 pm
Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. Many Canadian homeowners struggle to decide on the best use of some extra cash: allocate extra money to pay down the mortgage faster or put it toward retirement instead. Maximizing your RRSP contributions is the best first step, one adviser says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. Many Canadian homeowners struggle to decide on the best use of some extra cash: allocate extra money to pay down the mortgage faster or put it toward retirement instead. Maximizing your RRSP contributions is the best first step, one adviser says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Did you recently lose a “large sum” of cash in Nanaimo? If so, police have some good news for you.

Nanaimo RCMP is looking to reunite the money with its rightful owner, after an honest resident found it and turned it in.

Read more: Vancouver Value Village workers return $85K found in bag of donations

Police say the cash was found about three weeks ago on a sidewalk on the city’s north side.

“The 37-year-old man who found the cash, told police he had just headed out for his morning run and  it was around 7:30 AM when his eye caught sight of what appeared to be Canadian currency lying on the sidewalk,” RCMP said in a media release.

“He stopped to pick it up when he saw more bills strewn about. He didn’t see an envelope anywhere and it appeared that the money had originally been folded over.”

Read more: U.S. teen finds $135K cash next to ATM, returns it to police

Police aren’t saying how much money was recovered or what denominations of bills in order to help identify its rightful owner, but said it was somewhere between $200 and $2,000.

Anyone who believes the cash is theirs can contact RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2022-19186.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton woman looking for Good Samaritan who found missing Christmas money' Edmonton woman looking for Good Samaritan who found missing Christmas money
Edmonton woman looking for Good Samaritan who found missing Christmas money – Dec 23, 2019
