Nanaimo RCMP looking to reunite ‘large sum’ of cash with rightful owner

Did you recently lose a “large sum” of cash in Nanaimo? If so, police have some good news for you.

Nanaimo RCMP is looking to reunite the money with its rightful owner, after an honest resident found it and turned it in.

Police say the cash was found about three weeks ago on a sidewalk on the city’s north side.

“The 37-year-old man who found the cash, told police he had just headed out for his morning run and it was around 7:30 AM when his eye caught sight of what appeared to be Canadian currency lying on the sidewalk,” RCMP said in a media release.

“He stopped to pick it up when he saw more bills strewn about. He didn’t see an envelope anywhere and it appeared that the money had originally been folded over.”

Police aren’t saying how much money was recovered or what denominations of bills in order to help identify its rightful owner, but said it was somewhere between $200 and $2,000.

Anyone who believes the cash is theirs can contact RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2022-19186.

