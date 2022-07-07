Menu

Canada

‘Upstanding citizen’ turns in large sum of cash found in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 6:27 pm
Coquitlam RCMP are seeking to reunite someone with their lost cash, found by a good Samaritan in the 500-block of Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Wed. July 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP are seeking to reunite someone with their lost cash, found by a good Samaritan in the 500-block of Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Wed. July 6, 2022. Global News

Coquitlam RCMP are searching for a rightful owner after an “upstanding citizen” discovered a substantial amount of cash and turned it over to police.

The person found the undisclosed amount of money in the 500-block of Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Wednesday.

Its owner must be able to describe the sum, denominations and item used to carry the cash.

Read more: Nanaimo RCMP looking to reunite 'large sum' of cash with rightful owner

“There is no reason to feel embarrassed,” said Const. Deanna Law in a Thursday news release, reminding the public it can file a police report for lost cash.

“Accidents happen and police would simply like to get the money back to the individual that lost it.”

The owner of the cash is asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-17143.

