  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Crime

Posing with guns on Instagram leads to arrest for 14-year-old Lac La Biche boy

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 14, 2022 6:16 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

RCMP in Lac La Biche have charged a teenage boy with three firearms offences after he was seen posing with guns on Instagram.

On Thursday, officers were notified of an Instagram post showing a 14-year-old boy posing with four guns. Officers knew him and that he had court-ordered conditions not to possess weapons.

Read more: Man charged in fatal Lac La Biche assault: police

RCMP executed a search warrant with police dogs at a home in Lac La Biche and found one gun, eight imitation guns and bear spray.

As a result, the teenager has been charged with:

  • Weapons possession contrary to order
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

Read more: Lac La Biche man charged with ‘indignity to a body’ of local woman found dead

The boy, whose name will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a judicial interim release hearing where he was released on conditions. He will appear in Lac La Biche youth court on Dec. 19.

