Posing with guns on Instagram leads to arrest for 14-year-old Lac La Biche boy

RCMP in Lac La Biche have charged a teenage boy with three firearms offences after he was seen posing with guns on Instagram.
On Thursday, officers were notified of an Instagram post showing a 14-year-old boy posing with four guns. Officers knew him and that he had court-ordered conditions not to possess weapons.
RCMP executed a search warrant with police dogs at a home in Lac La Biche and found one gun, eight imitation guns and bear spray.
As a result, the teenager has been charged with:
- Weapons possession contrary to order
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon
The boy, whose name will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a judicial interim release hearing where he was released on conditions. He will appear in Lac La Biche youth court on Dec. 19.
