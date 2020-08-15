Menu

Crime

Man charged in fatal Lac La Biche assault: police

By Cami Kepke Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 10:34 pm
Police are not looking for any other suspects.
Global News

One man is facing second-degree murder charges in a fatal assault in Lac La Biche, Alta.

RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in a wooded area near 94 Avenue in Lac La Biche on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Lavallee, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged 31-year-old Ryan Lavvallee with second-degree murder.

Lavallee remains in custody after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Aug. 17.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

 

