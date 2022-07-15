Menu

Crime

Lac La Biche man charged with ‘indignity to a body’ of local woman found dead

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 2:08 pm
Tori Janvier holds pictures of her sister Tytiana Janvier at a vigil near Lac La Biche Tuesday, March 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Tori Janvier holds pictures of her sister Tytiana Janvier at a vigil near Lac La Biche Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Global News

Police have arrested one person surrounding the death of a Lac La Biche woman.

On March 10 Lac La Biche RCMP reported the sudden death of 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier.

RCMP say the cause of death is still pending as they await lab results; however, Mounties do not believe the cause of death is suspicious in nature.

Read more: Community mourns death of young woman after body found in Lac La Biche

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation and on Wednesday, RCMP charged 29-year-old Ali Wayne Cunnigham with one count of indignity to a body.

The man was released from custody and is set to appear in provincial court on Aug. 8.

Lac La Biche is located 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Mother pleads for answers after daughter found dead in Lac La Biche home' Mother pleads for answers after daughter found dead in Lac La Biche home
Mother pleads for answers after daughter found dead in Lac La Biche home – Mar 16, 2022
