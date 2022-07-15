Lac La Biche man charged with ‘indignity to a body’ of local woman found dead

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested one person surrounding the death of a Lac La Biche woman.

On March 10 Lac La Biche RCMP reported the sudden death of 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier.

RCMP say the cause of death is still pending as they await lab results; however, Mounties do not believe the cause of death is suspicious in nature.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation and on Wednesday, RCMP charged 29-year-old Ali Wayne Cunnigham with one count of indignity to a body.

The man was released from custody and is set to appear in provincial court on Aug. 8.

Lac La Biche is located 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

