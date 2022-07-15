Lac La Biche man charged with ‘indignity to a body’ of local woman found dead

Police have arrested one person surrounding the death of a Lac La Biche woman.
On March 10 Lac La Biche RCMP reported the sudden death of 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier.
RCMP say the cause of death is still pending as they await lab results; however, Mounties do not believe the cause of death is suspicious in nature.
The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation and on Wednesday, RCMP charged 29-year-old Ali Wayne Cunnigham with one count of indignity to a body.
Trending Stories
The man was released from custody and is set to appear in provincial court on Aug. 8.
Lac La Biche is located 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
Mother pleads for answers after daughter found dead in Lac La Biche home
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments