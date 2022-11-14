31-year-old man charged with attempted murder following Regina investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Several organizations worked in conjunction to conclude an investigation that led to the arrest of a 31-year-old who was the subject of a provincewide warrant.

Theoren Wendell Pasqua of the Fort Qu’Appelle district was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with attempted murder.

Police say he was arrested without incident during an enforcement operation that demonstrated the valued communication and co-operation between municipal police services and the Saskatchewan RCMP.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP Detachment, and Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST*), worked in conjunction with the Regina Police Service Street Gang Unit to conclude the investigation and make the arrest, without incident,” stated police.

The investigation started in Regina on Sept. 8, when Regina Police Service (RPS) members were dispatched to 7th Avenue and Pasqua Street for a report of a weapons offence involving a firearm.

“Police located a 23-year-old female victim who alleged that a male (known to her) had earlier pointed, and then discharged, a firearm at her,” said police. “She was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with the allegation. Regina Police Service members created a perimeter around a house believed to be the location of the shooting, but the suspect had left.”

Pasqua was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with a probation order. He first appeared in court on Nov. 3 at 9:30 a.m. His next appearance is on Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

