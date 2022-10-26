Menu

Crime

Police investigating after Regina man dies in hospital with assault wounds

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 5:15 pm
Regina police are investigating after a man died in the hospital with wounds consistent with an assault.
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a 34-year-old man died in Regina General Hospital after receiving wounds consistent with an assault.

Officers were called to the hospital on Oct. 12 around 12:40 a.m. and found medical staff attending to an unconscious man.

The Regina Police Service began an investigation, treating the incident as an assault.

Two weeks after the assault police were notified that the man, Bryant Thayne Starr of Regina, had died in hospital.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information to contact police at 306-777-6500.

This is Regina’s seventh homicide of 2022.

