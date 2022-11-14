Police search for James Smith Cree Nation man following firearm incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man from the James Smith Cree Nation is wanted by police following a firearm incident that occurred on Nov. 11, 2022.

According to a release, at approximately 4:35 p.m., Melfort RCMP received a report of an armed man at a residence on the James Smith Cree Nation.

“Officers immediately responded. Investigation determined an adult male approached a residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm, believed to be an air rifle,” stated police.

“He then assaulted an adult occupant, who received non-life-threatening injuries. The male left the residence.”

Police searched the community and checked residences he is known to frequent but did not locate him. As a result of further investigation, Darcel Burns, has been charged with using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, assault with weapon and uttering threats against a person.

Police stated that a warrant has been issued for his arrest and Melfort RCMP continue to work to locate him.

Burns is described as approximately six-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 265 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen driving a black pick-up truck.

RCMP are asking the public if anyone sees Burns or if anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.