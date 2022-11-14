Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for James Smith Cree Nation man following firearm incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 4:59 pm
Police are searching for a 39-year-old James Smith Cree Nation man following an incident involving what is believed to be an air rifle.
Police are searching for a 39-year-old James Smith Cree Nation man following an incident involving what is believed to be an air rifle. Provided by Saskatchewan RCMP

A 39-year-old man from the James Smith Cree Nation is wanted by police following a firearm incident that occurred on Nov. 11, 2022.

According to a release, at approximately 4:35 p.m., Melfort RCMP received a report of an armed man at a residence on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Read more: Waterhen Lake First Nation homicide leaves one male dead

“Officers immediately responded. Investigation determined an adult male approached a residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm, believed to be an air rifle,” stated police.

“He then assaulted an adult occupant, who received non-life-threatening injuries. The male left the residence.”

Police searched the community and checked residences he is known to frequent but did not locate him. As a result of further investigation, Darcel Burns, has been charged with using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, assault with weapon and uttering threats against a person.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police respond to early morning homicide in Saskatoon

Police stated that a warrant has been issued for his arrest and Melfort RCMP continue to work to locate him.

Burns is described as approximately six-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 265 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen driving a black pick-up truck.

RCMP are asking the public if anyone sees Burns or if anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Melville shooting leaves 1 dead, another with life-threatening injuries : Sask. RCMP'
Melville shooting leaves 1 dead, another with life-threatening injuries : Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationSaskatchewan RCMPJames Smith Cree NationMelfort RCMPAssault with Weaponfirearm incident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers