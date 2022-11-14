Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Photos show close call for West Vancouver police officer hit by rock slide

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Rock slide destroys West Vancouver police vehicle'
Rock slide destroys West Vancouver police vehicle
WATCH: Photos obtained by Global News show how badly a West Vancouver police vehicle was damaged when boulders came crashing down on it Friday evening.

Newly-obtained photos show the crushed front-end of an unmarked police vehicle that was pulverized by boulders Friday night following a rock slide.

Inside the SUV was a West Vancouver police department member — an officer, the force says, is lucky to be alive.

West van rockslide View image in full screen
A West Vancouver police officer is at home recovering after a large boulder landed on his vehicle. Global News

“I’ve seen photos from that scene and some of those rocks are the size of small vehicles. Given the extensive damage to his vehicle, we’re extremely lucky,” said West Vancouver police Sgt. Mark McLean.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our officer did sustain some serious injuries to his head, serious lacerations. He was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.”

The slide happened on the road up to Cypress Mountain’s ski resort. The occupants of a second vehicle that was also hit were unharmed and assisted the officer, who reportedly continues to improve.

Read more: Police officer in serious condition after rock slide near Cypress Mountain

“The good news is that the officer has now been released from hospital. He’s at home and is expected to recover fully,” said McLean.

On Sunday, at the scene of the rock slide, a number of boulders remained by the side of the road.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said the rock slide was caused by recent rainfall and that geotechnical engineers have “thoroughly assessed the site and determined it is safe.”

Click to play video: 'West Vancouver police officer in serious condition after rockslide near Cypress Mountain'
West Vancouver police officer in serious condition after rockslide near Cypress Mountain
Related News
west vancouverwest vancouver policeCypress MountainBCEHSCypress rock slideWest Vancouver police officer hurtWest Vancouver rock slide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers