Photos show close call for West Vancouver police officer hit by rock slide

Newly-obtained photos show the crushed front-end of an unmarked police vehicle that was pulverized by boulders Friday night following a rock slide.

Inside the SUV was a West Vancouver police department member — an officer, the force says, is lucky to be alive.

View image in full screen A West Vancouver police officer is at home recovering after a large boulder landed on his vehicle. Global News

“I’ve seen photos from that scene and some of those rocks are the size of small vehicles. Given the extensive damage to his vehicle, we’re extremely lucky,” said West Vancouver police Sgt. Mark McLean.

“Our officer did sustain some serious injuries to his head, serious lacerations. He was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.”

The slide happened on the road up to Cypress Mountain’s ski resort. The occupants of a second vehicle that was also hit were unharmed and assisted the officer, who reportedly continues to improve.

A police officer is lucky to be alive. Exclusive photos of crushed @WestVanPolice vehicle show how a rockslide could have had tragic consequences. tonight @GlobalBC @JanetBrown980 @jarmstrongbc @smacdonald__ @darrianmf_gbl pic.twitter.com/wHqFKp7SUL — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) November 14, 2022

“The good news is that the officer has now been released from hospital. He’s at home and is expected to recover fully,” said McLean.

On Sunday, at the scene of the rock slide, a number of boulders remained by the side of the road.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said the rock slide was caused by recent rainfall and that geotechnical engineers have “thoroughly assessed the site and determined it is safe.”