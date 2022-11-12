Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police officer in serious condition after rockslide near Cypress Mountain

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 1:57 pm
Cypress chopper View image in full screen
A rockslide near Cypress Mountain has been cleared, police say. Global News

A rockslide on Cypress Bowl Road has sent one police officer to hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, West Vancouver police said a large amount of debris spilled onto Cypress Bowl Road, across the roadway and struck a police and civilian vehicle.

Read more: Multi-million-dollar home in West Vancouver bulldozed after being built without permits

The police vehicle was struck by large boulders and destroyed.

No one was injured in the civilian vehicle, however, a police officer sustained “serious lacerations to their head.”

“The officer is expected to make a full recovery,” said West Vancouver Police Sgt. Mark McLean. “This was a scary incident for those involved.”

Read more: Gusty winds batter B.C.’s South Coast

Story continues below advertisement

Police said one of the boulders was the size of a small car.

The debris has since been cleared and the road has been reopened.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 10'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 10
Related News
BCwest vancouverNorth ShoreRockslideCypresspolice injuredBC rockslideCypress rockslideCypress rockslide police injured
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers