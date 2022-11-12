Police officer in serious condition after rockslide near Cypress Mountain

A rockslide on Cypress Bowl Road has sent one police officer to hospital.
Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, West Vancouver police said a large amount of debris spilled onto Cypress Bowl Road, across the roadway and struck a police and civilian vehicle.
The police vehicle was struck by large boulders and destroyed.
No one was injured in the civilian vehicle, however, a police officer sustained “serious lacerations to their head.”
“The officer is expected to make a full recovery,” said West Vancouver Police Sgt. Mark McLean. “This was a scary incident for those involved.”
Police said one of the boulders was the size of a small car.
The debris has since been cleared and the road has been reopened.
