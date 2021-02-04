Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country opens after rockslide

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 10:17 pm

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country is open once again.

The roadway was shut down around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon after a rockslide scattered boulders and debris right across the road.

Read more: Rockslide closes Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

Crews were able to clear the road and a geotechnical assessment was ordered.

Trending Stories

The District of Lake Country put a protective berm in place, and the road was re-opened at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Click to play video '‘We’re going to be bringing jobs downtown’; Face of downtown Kelowna changing' ‘We’re going to be bringing jobs downtown’; Face of downtown Kelowna changing
‘We’re going to be bringing jobs downtown’; Face of downtown Kelowna changing
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganlake countryRockslidewinfieldoyamaDistrict of Lake CountryPelmewash Parkway
Flyers
More weekly flyers