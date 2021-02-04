Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country opens after rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country is open once again.
The roadway was shut down around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon after a rockslide scattered boulders and debris right across the road.
Crews were able to clear the road and a geotechnical assessment was ordered.
Trending Stories
The District of Lake Country put a protective berm in place, and the road was re-opened at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.
‘We’re going to be bringing jobs downtown’; Face of downtown Kelowna changing
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments