Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country opens after rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country is open once again.

The roadway was shut down around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon after a rockslide scattered boulders and debris right across the road.

Crews were able to clear the road and a geotechnical assessment was ordered.

The District of Lake Country put a protective berm in place, and the road was re-opened at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

