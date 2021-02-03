Menu

Canada

Rockslide closes Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 11:10 pm
Photo Contributed

A rockslide that crashed down onto the road on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country Wednesday afternoon has completely shut down the road.

The slide happened around 3:15 in the afternoon, sending rocks, mud, and debris all the way to the other side of the road.

The District of Lake Country’s website says crews are on site.

Alternate routes are available at Highway 97 or Oyama Road between Winfield and Oyama.

The District is waiting for additional information before deciding when to reopen the road.

