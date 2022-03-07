Rock slide closes Highway 99 south of Lillooet Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 99 is closed in both directions south of Lillooet due to a rock slide.

The road is closed for eight kilometres between Lil’wat Pl and Seton Lake Rd, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays. An estimated time of opening is not available at this time but the road will remain closed overnight, the ministry confirmed.

From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton – Nov 16, 2021

Highway 99 was opened to non-essential travel in mid-December, more than a month after a deadly mudslide north of Pemberton during the atmospheric river that struck the province.

View image in full screen A photo of the rock slide along Highway 99 south of Lillooet. B.C. Ministry of Transportation