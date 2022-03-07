Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Rock slide closes Highway 99 south of Lillooet Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 6:26 pm
Lillooet rock slide View image in full screen
A rock slide south of Lillooet has closed Highway 99 in both directions. B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Highway 99 is closed in both directions south of Lillooet due to a rock slide.

The road is closed for eight kilometres between Lil’wat Pl and Seton Lake Rd, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays. An estimated time of opening is not available at this time but the road will remain closed overnight, the ministry confirmed.

Click to play video: 'From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton' From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton
From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton – Nov 16, 2021

Read more: Highway 99 between Pemberton, Lillooet reopens to essential travel

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 99 was opened to non-essential travel in mid-December, more than a month after a deadly mudslide north of Pemberton during the atmospheric river that struck the province.

Lillooet rock slide View image in full screen
A photo of the rock slide along Highway 99 south of Lillooet. B.C. Ministry of Transportation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers