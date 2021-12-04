Menu

Traffic

Highway 99 between Pemberton, Lillooet reopens to essential travel

By Miranda Fatur Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 6:53 pm
Highway 99
Highway 99 has reopened to essential travel only, between Pemberton and Lillooet. Drive BC

Highway 99 has reopened to essential travel only, between Pemberton and Lillooet, following cleanup of a slide across the highway near Duffy Lake.

According to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, weight restrictions are in place on the route from just north of Pemberton through to Lillooet.

Regular passenger vehicles and trucks under a gross vehicle weight of 14,500 kilograms are able to drive on the corridor, but commercial vehicles cannot.

Read more: New mudslide forces closure of Highway 99 between Pemberton, Lillooet

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is monitoring the weather and the performance of the highway. People should be aware that Highway 99 and others could be closed at any time if conditions change,” the statement reads.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Driver who survived slide thanks strangers' B.C. floods: Driver who survived slide thanks strangers
B.C. floods: Driver who survived slide thanks strangers – Nov 19, 2021

The section of highway had been closed since Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Five people were killed when a mudslide came down along the same route in mid-November.

Read more: 5th victim of deadly B.C. mudslide identified as 36-year-old man

The ministry is reminding drivers that B.C.’s winter tire regulations are in effect, and this stretch of road is steep and mountainous, with narrow sections and sharp curves.

